Barcelona Roasts Real Madrid On Twitter Ahead Of ‘El Clasico’ La Liga Game

How much shade is too much to throw before a big game?

FC Barcelona tested those limits Thursday night with a provocative Twitter message it sent hours after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinals. Barcelona’s social-media team shared a photo from the game, in which Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric grabbed the jersey of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in order to break up an attacking move. The caption was delightfully savage.

🔵🔴 It's much easier to get a #Messi shirt by going to our online store 👉 https://t.co/Of4Zk6Ygg9 😋 pic.twitter.com/Q5VC9dtSXZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2019

Barcelona’s troll job garnered 15K-plus retweets and almost 39K likes in the first hours of its existence.

The teams will face off again Saturday afternoon in La Liga (Spain’s first division) play, giving Real Madrid the chance to avenge itself on the field … and on the internets should Los Blancos choose to do so.

