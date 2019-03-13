Barcelona Vs Lyon Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Unfortunately for either Barcelona or Lyon, only one of these unbeaten teams can advance in the UEFA Champions League.

They’ll face off Wednesday at Nou Camp in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. The first leg ended goal-less Feb. 19, meaning each team is within striking distance of the quarterfinals, provided they maintain their poise under the pressure of knock-out round play.

Barcelona has appeared in the round of 16 for the last 15 years in a row and won 12 of its last 14 matchups in this stage of European soccer’s elite competition. Meanwhile, Lyon is playing in the round of 16 for the first time since 2012.

UniMas will broadcast Barcelona versus Lyon in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images