Base-Running Blunder Cost Red Sox In Eighth Inning Vs. Mariners

The Boston Red Sox pulled off a gutsy comeback on Friday night to claim their first win of 2019, erasing a five-run deficit to defeat the Seattle Mariners 7-6.

While Mitch Moreland gave the Red Sox the lead with a pinch-hit homer in the ninth, the Sox had a great opportunity to add runs in the eighth until Eduardo Nunez bounced into a double play in a wacky end to the inning.

The Red Sox then loaded the bases on an Andrew Benintendi walk, Mookie Betts single and Bogaerts walk. Martinez recorded the first out of the inning by striking out looking, then Nunez hit a chopper down the first base line, which Mariners pitcher Cory Gearrin collected. Nunez ducked to avoid Gearrin’s throw home, but neglected to continue running down the line. After Narváez caught the force out at home, he threw Nunez out at first as the second baseman remained standing still halfway down the line.

to hear a break down of the play from NESN’s Steve Lyons, Jim Rice and Tom Caron, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images