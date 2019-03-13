Bayern Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

Liverpool surged into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a classy 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane scored in each half, sandwiching a towering second-half header by Virgil van Dijk, to tip a last-16 tie that was in the balance following a goalless first-leg draw three weeks ago at Anfield firmly in the Reds’ favour.

Joel Matip’s own goal meant the sides went in at half-time level following Mane’s superb opener.

But when Van Dijk’s first Champions League strike for the club arrived in the 69th minute, the outcome was all-but assured.

Mane then applied the finishing touch to a European night to savour in the closing stages, with Liverpudlian sights now trained on Friday’s Champions League quarterfinal draw.

