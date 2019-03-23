Baylor-Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Top-seeded Gonzaga is looking to make its fifth straight appearance in the Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest with Baylor having demolished Fairleigh Dickinson 87-49. Junior forward Rui Hachimura leads the way for Gonzaga this season, averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on an astounding 60.7 percent shooting clip.

No. 9-seeded Baylor took down No. 8-seeded Syracuse in the first round 78-69. 3-point shooting was the big difference in the game for the Bears on Thursday, as they were able to bury 16 shots from beyond the arc against the Orange.

Here’s how to watch Baylor-Gonzaga:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images