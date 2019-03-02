Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins were an absolute wagon during the month of February, and they surely will be looking to keep a similar pace in March and beyond.

In their first game of the month, the B’s will welcome the simply dreadful New Jersey Devils to TD Garden as they look to extend their current point streak to 16 games.

Peter Cehlarik was recalled on an emergency basis after Sean Kuraly suffered a hit to the head in the Bruins’ win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Kuraly was placed into concussion protocol, meaning Cehlarik will slot back into the lineup for the first time in a week. He’ll skate on the third line left wing opposite David Backes with Charlie Coyle between them.

With Kuraly out, Joakim Nordstrom will be the fourth line left wing, with Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner serving as his linemates.

Kevan Miller remains out, so Matt Grzelcyk and John Moore will continue to make up the third defensive pairing.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the B’s, while the Devils will counter with Mackenzie Blackwood.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Saturday night’s Devils-Bruins game.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-17-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Marcus Johansson

Peter Cehlarik–Charlie Coyle–David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Tuukka Rask

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-32-8)

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Drew Stafford

Kenny Agostino — Travis Zajac — Blake Coleman

Nick Lappin — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Blake Pietila — Kevin Rooney–Joey Anderson

Andy Greene — Damon Severson

Will Butcher — Sami Vatanen

Egor Yakovlev–Connor Carrick

Mackenzie Blackwood

