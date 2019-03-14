Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

The list of injured Boston Bruins just keeps growing and growing.

With Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, Marcus Johansson and Kevan Miller already on the shelf, the B’s now will be without another important skater in Torey Krug for their tilt against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Krug is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered in Boston’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. As a result of the injuries, Connor Clifton and Paul Carey were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis, while Peter Cehlarik was sent back down.

This is Clifton’s second call-up of the season. He played nine games earlier in the campaign when the Bruins were decimated with injuries at the blue line, and since being sent down to the minors he’s played pretty well. Clifton is expected to skate on the third pairing with Steven Kampfer, with John Moore bumping up to the second duo alongside Brandon Carlo.

Carey, who was acquired earlier in the season in a trade for Cody Goloubef, will make his Bruins debut Thursday, skating on the second line opposite Charlie Coyle with David Krejci between them. The Weymouth, Mass. native has played in 97 career NHL games.

In order to try and balance the offense, there were be a swap on the right wing, with David Backes going to the top line and Danton Heinen sliding down to the third.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the B’s, while the Jets will counter with Connor Hellebuyck.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Thursday night’s Bruins-Jets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (42-19-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Paul Carey–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle

Joakim Nordstrom–Trent Frederic–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Steven Kampfer–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

WINNIPEG JETS (40-25-4)

Patrik Laine–Mark Scheifele–Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor–Kevin Hayes–Nikolaj Ehlers

Brandon Tanev–Adam Lowry–Bryan Little

Mathieu Perreault–Andrew Copp–Jack Roslovic

Nathan Beaulieu–Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Kulikov–Tyler Myers

Ben Chiarot–Sami Niku

Connor Hellebuyck

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images