Bill Belichick Heads Straight To Florida Pro Day From NFL Annual Meeting

One day after holding court with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is back on the scouting trail.
Belichick found himself in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday at the University of Florida.
Here are the Gators’ top prospects:
OT Jawaan Taylor
DE Jachai Polite
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
LB Vosean Joseph
OT Martez Ivey
RB Jordan Scarlett
G Fred Johnson
DE Cece Jefferson
DL Khairi Clark
The Patriots have needs at all of those positions. Taylor is projected to be the first offensive tackle off the 2019 NFL Draft board, so he likely will be out of reach for the Patriots.
Polite and Gardner-Johnson both could be in range for the Patriots at the end of the first round or into the second day.
Polite had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss last season. He had a tough time at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 258 pounds. Reports Wednesday suggest he’s not doing much better at Florida’s pro day.
Gardner-Johnson is the type of versatile, athletic defensive back the Patriots usually covet.
Thumbnail photo via Glenn Beil/USA TODAY Sports Images
