Bill Belichick Heads Straight To Florida Pro Day From NFL Annual Meeting

One day after holding court with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is back on the scouting trail.

Belichick found himself in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday at the University of Florida.

Here are the Gators’ top prospects:

OT Jawaan Taylor

DE Jachai Polite

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

LB Vosean Joseph

OT Martez Ivey

RB Jordan Scarlett

G Fred Johnson

DE Cece Jefferson

DL Khairi Clark

The Patriots have needs at all of those positions. Taylor is projected to be the first offensive tackle off the 2019 NFL Draft board, so he likely will be out of reach for the Patriots.

Polite and Gardner-Johnson both could be in range for the Patriots at the end of the first round or into the second day.

Polite had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss last season. He had a tough time at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 258 pounds. Reports Wednesday suggest he’s not doing much better at Florida’s pro day.

#Gators DE Jachai Polite getting his right quad/hamstring wrapped with ice. Looks like his day is done. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) March 27, 2019

DE Jachai Polite runs 4.96, then exits with hamstring injury https://t.co/KVUaMQj5pC — Rotoworld NFL Draft (@Rotoworld_Draft) March 27, 2019

Gardner-Johnson is the type of versatile, athletic defensive back the Patriots usually covet.

