Bill Belichick Scouting Top NFL Draft Prospects At Alabama’s Pro Day

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the road again.

Belichick is at Alabama’s pro day on Tuesday, watching the Crimson Tide’s top prospects. He’s donning a crimson crewneck for the occasion.

These are Alabama’s top draft-eligible players:

DT Quinnen Williams

OL Jonah Williams

RB Josh Jacobs

TE Irv Smith Jr.

S Deionte Thompson

LB Mack Wilson

RB Damien Harris

DT Isaiah Buggs

DE Christian Miller

OL Ross Piershbacher

CB Saivion Smith

We didn’t have the Patriots taking any Alabama prospects in our latest mock draft, though Smith, Thompson, Wilson, Buggs, Miller and Piershbacher could be potential fits. Quinnen and Jonah Williams — no relation — likely will be off the board before the Patriots are picking in the first round.

Belichick has a strong relationship with Nick Saban, Alabama’s head coach. Saban was Belichick’s defensive coordinator in the early 90s with the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick was on vacation in Barbados last week before free agency began, and he was in Nashville over the weekend. He’s back to work now.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images