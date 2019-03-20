Bill Belichick’s Pro Day Tour Continues At Patriots Pipeline Georgia

Bill Belichick’s pre-draft trip through the pro day circuit brought him to another SEC power Wednesday: Georgia.

The New England Patriots coach was one of several NFL decision-makers on hand in Athens to watch the Bulldogs’ 2019 draft class run through a series of drills and workouts. Belichick previously attended Alabama’s pro day Tuesday.

NFL notables at @FootballUGA Pro Day: Bill Belichick

Thomas Demitroff (Falcons GM)

Jon Robinson (Titans GM)

Bob Quinn (Lions GM) — Clayton Holloway (@HollowClay) March 20, 2019

Georgia has served as a Patriots pipeline of sorts in recent years, with New England selecting ex-Bulldogs Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in the first round of the 2018 draft and Malcolm Mitchell in the fourth round in 2016. Starting center David Andrews, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2015, also played his college ball at Georgia.

This year’s crop of Georgia products features several players who could interest Belichick and his staff.

Wide receivers Riley Ridley, Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman, as well as edge rushers D’Andre Walker and Jonathan Ledbetter could address areas of need for the Patriots. DeAndre Baker is considered one of the best cornerbacks available.

Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, was one of several highly regarded receivers to meet with the Patriots last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

