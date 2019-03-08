Bills GM Shoots Down Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: ‘We Have Moved On’

Buffalo Bills fans might not want to put in orders for those “Brown 84” jerseys just yet.
Despite reports indicating the Bills were gaining momentum in a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, it appears talks between the two teams are now dead. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that despite conversations with the Steelers about Brown, the two sides couldn’t get a deal done.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport late Thursday night reported the Bills and Steelers were close on a deal, but they were still working out compensation. Rapoport indicated as much Friday morning, too, but shortly after Schefter spoke with Beane, Rapoport also changed his tune.
As it turns out, Brown might have blown up any framework to the deal that might have been laid.
Now the Steelers are definitely in an uncomfortable position, assuming they still want to trade Brown. There doesn’t appear to be much of a market left for the 30-year-old superstar, making Brown staying in Pittsburgh seem even more possible than previously believed.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP