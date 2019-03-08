Bills GM Shoots Down Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: ‘We Have Moved On’

Buffalo Bills fans might not want to put in orders for those “Brown 84” jerseys just yet.

Despite reports indicating the Bills were gaining momentum in a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, it appears talks between the two teams are now dead. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that despite conversations with the Steelers about Brown, the two sides couldn’t get a deal done.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane: “We inquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday, and kept talks open with the Steelers. We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn’t make sense for either side. As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport late Thursday night reported the Bills and Steelers were close on a deal, but they were still working out compensation. Rapoport indicated as much Friday morning, too, but shortly after Schefter spoke with Beane, Rapoport also changed his tune.

Update from the #Bills on the Antonio Brown: After intense talks that went into last night, and almost getting there on trade compensation, Buffalo says they are out. The #Steelers now must find another suitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

As it turns out, Brown might have blown up any framework to the deal that might have been laid.

Steelers and Bills had”positive” trade talks last night, but deal fell apart because Antonio Brown nixed going to Buffalo, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 8, 2019

Steelers and Bills discussed a trade involving WR Antonio Brown, I'm told, but Brown was clear that he didn't want to go to Buffalo. Source said that there are "very few options left" for the Steelers/Brown. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 8, 2019

Now the Steelers are definitely in an uncomfortable position, assuming they still want to trade Brown. There doesn’t appear to be much of a market left for the 30-year-old superstar, making Brown staying in Pittsburgh seem even more possible than previously believed.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images