Boston Globe, Herald Front Pages Salute Rob Gronkowski On His Retirement Announcement

Boston’s newspapers of record are helping the city bid farewell to one of its biggest sports stars.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski shocked the NFL community Sunday when he announced he’s retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Hours later, the Boston Globe and Boston Herald each paid tribute to Gronkowski, whose retirement has been nothing short of front-page news.

An image of Gronkowski adorned the front page of The Globe’s sports section Monday.

The Herald devoted the front page of its general news section to Gronkowski’s retirement.

Pick up your copy tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/AZRms6mHHO — Boston Herald Sports (@BosHeraldSports) March 25, 2019

Gronk’s announcement prompted a flood of tributes from the Patriots, celebrities, rivals and just about everybody else who watched him shine for nearly a decade. The newspapers simply reflect the general mood in the region in the aftermath of Grok’s shocker.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images