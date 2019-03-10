Brad Marchand Gets Scoring Going With Second Period Goal Vs. Senators

Brad Marchand has been on a tear lately.

The Boston Bruins winger got the scoring started on a power play Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, assisted on by Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug, and extended his personal point streak to six games. Over that span the longtime Bruin has four goals and six assists. Saturday’s goal was Marchand’s 28th of the season.

Ottawa knotted the score at one shortly after Marchand’s goal. Boston entered Saturday’s contest on an impressive stretch securing points in each of their last 18 games (14-0-4).

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images