Brad Marchand Glad He Had Chance To Use Conor McGregor-Inspired Celebration

BOSTON — Brad Marchand knew he had to score Saturday night.

With Irish Heritage Night taking place, the Boston Bruins welcomed fighting legend Conor McGregor to TD Garden. He gave a pep talk to the B’s before the game, and also handled the ceremonial puck drop.

What ensued was a thrilling, physical game between Boston and the Columbus Blue Jackets that required overtime to settle. With the 90 seconds left in the extra period, Patrice Bergeron backhanded a pass to Marchand, who was able to one-time the winner past Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo to earn the 2-1 victory.

Marchand proceeded to celebrate by doing the famous McGregor shimmy.

Afterwards, Marchand admitted that he was hoping to score at some point during the game purely because he wanted to uncork that celebration in the presence of McGregor.

“I was hoping to score just to do it, I knew that before the game,” Marchand said. “It’s not every day you have an icon like that in the room with that presence. I was just having a little fun with it.”

No word on what McGregor thought of it, but we can’t help but think he probably enjoyed it too.

