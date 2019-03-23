Brad Marchand Is Latest Bruin To Earn 90-Plus Points In Single Season

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has had quite the season, with 90 points (31 goals and 59 assists) under his belt so far. And with eight games still left in the season, he likely is not done adding to those numbers.

Marchand now joins the likes of Joe Thornton (2002-03) and Glen Murray (2000-01) as just a handful of Bruins to earn 90-plus points in a single season. The last person to achieve the feat for the Bruins was Marc Savard, who did so in the 2006-07 season.

