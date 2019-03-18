Brad Marchand Trolls Torey Krug With Hilarious St. Patrick’s Day Tweet

The best feud on Twitter added another chapter on Sunday.

Brad Marchand and Torey Krug never have shied away from taking jabs at each other on social media, and Marchand just landed the newest blow.

The Bruins winger wanted to wish everyone on social media a happy St. Patrick’s Day, but just couldn’t keep himself from taking an easy shot at his teammate.

Happy St. Pattys Day!

If anyone finds this little fellas pot of gold please return it! @ToreyKrug @NHLBruins @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/LOu3PWDTar — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 17, 2019

Krug could use some luck of the Irish, as the defenseman is dealing with a concussion that kept him out of Saturday’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

But we can surely expect some retaliation from Krug once he’s feeling a bit better.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images