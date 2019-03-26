Brad Marchand’s Power-Play Goal Brings Bruins Even Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins were down early to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, but that didn’t last very long.

Brad Marchand tied the game at one later in the first period with a power-play goal created by some great puck movement from the Bruins. After a few point-to-point passes, the Bruins were able to get the puck in deep and David Pasternak made a tough pass to find an open Marchand for the goal.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images