Brad Stevens Lauds Semi Ojeleye As ‘Most Improved Player’ For Celtics

Semi Ojeleye may be on pace to play in fewer games than he did last season with the Boston Celtics, but that won’t stop his head coach from thinking highly of the forward.

Ojeleye is in the middle of his second season with the C’s, but hasn’t seen much of an increase in minutes despite Boston facing its fair-share of injuries this year. But Brad Stevens still thinks Ojeleye has been one of the team’s most improved players.

“I told Semi this the other day, I’m not sure he’s not our most improved player,” Stevens said, via MassLive. “And the unfortunate part is because of our depth at those positions, the wing positions, it’s hard for him to find many minutes. Again, he’s as good of a human being and as good of a worker as I’ve ever been around.”

C’s assistant Scott Morrison echoed Stevens’ comments about Ojeleye’s work ethic.

“… Even if it’s a tough travel day or we’re flying to a new city, I’ve got to make an effort to find a gym for him he can practice in,” he said. “It’s just easier that way.

“Most of the coaches would say he’s one of their favorite guys,” Morrison added. “For me, I’m fortunate he’s one of the guys I work with. Maybe some days, it’s a little tougher to get up and go to the gym when everybody else is off, but I’d much rather do that for a guy like Semi, who means well and wants to do all the right things and is just being patient for his time to come. I think everyone respects that.”

While it’s understandable more minutes haven’t become available for Ojeleye, it certainly sounds as if he’ll be ready if and when that time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Images