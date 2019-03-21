Bradley-Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Michigan State is going dancing for the 22nd straight season.

The No. 2-seeded Spartans enter the NCAA Tournament after finishing first in the Big 10 regular season standings and winning the conference tournament by defeating Michigan in the championship. Bradley enters the Big Dance after squeaking by Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference championship 57-54.

Thursday’s matchup against Michigan State is Bradley’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2006.

Here’s how to watch Bradley-Michigan State:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS All Access

