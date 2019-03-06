Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Brandon Carlo’s Offense Leads To Chris Wagner’s Goal Vs. Hurricanes

by on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 9:19PM

Chris Wagner helped the Boston Bruins get on the board, but he couldn’t have done it without Brandon Carlo.

Down 2-0 in the second period of Tuesday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden, Carlo stole the puck and put a shot on net before Wagner shoveled home the rebound past Curtis McElhinney. The goal was Wagner’s 10th of the season.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

