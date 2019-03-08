Brock Holt Mic’d Up While Playing Left Field Is A Hilariously Wild Ride

Baseball fans on Thursday were treated to an inside look at Brock Holt playing left field, and, well, it was quite a time.

With ESPN broadcasting the Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Fla., players from both teams were mic’d up throughout the contest, engaging in conversations with the broadcasters.

Holt and Mookie Betts were among the Red Sox’s mic’d-up players, and they provided quite a bit of hilarious content in what otherwise was an ugly 12-1 loss.

First, Holt lost his earpiece while chasing down a fly ball that hit off the Green Monster.

Technical difficulties in the outfield 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nDNJ0sJhMC — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2019

He then outright admitted that he doesn’t actually look at the index card given to the fielders to tell them where to stand.

Mic’d up Brock 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/q8DnpAeq61 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2019

Finally, he predicted Xander Bogaerts would win a Gold Glove this year.

Then he predicted Dustin Pedroia would.

And then he said the entire team would.

You heard it here first… Gold Gloves for everyone! pic.twitter.com/ypdBUHxCMB — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 8, 2019

Never change, Brock.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images