Bruce Cassidy Explains Why Bruins Called Up Connor Clifton, Paul Carey

The Bruins made a handful of transactions Wednesday, among them the call-ups of defenseman Connor Clifton and forward Paul Carey ahead of Thursday’s tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy believes Clifton — who played nine games with Boston already this season –will be a positive addition to the Bruins’ defense.

Carey, who Cassidy said “has been playing well” down in Providence, will replace Peter Cehlarik, who was sent back to the AHL. This is Carey’s first call-up with the Bruins, but he has 97 games of NHL experience.

To hear from Cassidy about the moves, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.