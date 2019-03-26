Bruce Cassidy Focuses On Bruins’ ‘Poor Decisions’ After Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins allowed three unanswered goals in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and head coach Bruce Cassidy knows that his team gave away a winnable game.

“We had some opportunities to put the game away with odd-man rushes and we made a number of really poor decisions,” Cassidy told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley following the loss.

The margin of error against Tampa Bay needs to be close to zero if you want to win, and the Bruins’ third period was not sharp enough to hold onto their lead.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images