Bruce Cassidy Happy Chris Wagner Has Become ‘Valuable Player’ For Bruins

Chris Wagner had four shots on goal Tuesday night for the Boston Bruins, but none more important than the one at the 12:28 mark of the second period.

The winger got his team on the board and cut the Carolina Hurricanes’ lead in half when he put Brandon Carlo’s rebound past Curtis McElhinney in the B’s 4-3 overtime win at TD Garden.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised Wagner, noting he’s become a “real valuable player” to the team. To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images