Bruce Cassidy Has High Praise For Brad Marchand Following Bruins Win

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal for the Boston Bruins.

The longtime B’s winger came through in the clutch again Saturday night, scoring the overtime goal in a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marchand is in the middle of one of his most productive seasons in the NHL, with 31 goals to go along with a team-leading 56 assists. Head coach Bruce Cassidy had some high praise for Marchand’s growth this season.

