Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Has High Praise For Brad Marchand Following Bruins Win

by on Sat, Mar 16, 2019 at 10:38PM

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal for the Boston Bruins.

The longtime B’s winger came through in the clutch again Saturday night, scoring the overtime goal in a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marchand is in the middle of one of his most productive seasons in the NHL, with 31 goals to go along with a team-leading 56 assists. Head coach Bruce Cassidy had some high praise for Marchand’s growth this season.

To hear what the Bruins coach had to say after the game, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

 

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties