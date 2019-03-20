Bruce Cassidy Praises Balanced Attack In Bruins’ Dominant Win Vs. Islanders

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with the team’s performance on Monday, shutting out the New York Islanders 5-0 on the road. After the game, Cassidy said Boston made good decisions with the puck and transitioned well in their victory over New York.

Strong performances from several key players, including winger Sean Kuraly who notched two goals in the match, is just one factor in Bruins’ defeat of the red-hot Islanders. Having a couple days off in their busy schedule to rest some, he added, was critical toward tonight’s win.

To see Cassidy’s full postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images