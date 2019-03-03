Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Raves Over Bruins’ Defense Following 1-0 Win Vs. Devils

by on Sat, Mar 2, 2019 at 10:58PM

The Boston Bruins obviously have been doing a number of things very well during their 16-game point streak.

But, as has been a staple of Bruins hockey for some time, defense has been absolutely stout during Boston’s most recent stretch. And that much remained true on Saturday night when the Bruins shut out the New Jersey Devils 1-0 at TD Garden.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy praised the defense, which has allowed two goals over the last three games, for its effort Saturday.

For more from Boston’s head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

