Bruce Cassidy Shares Top Takeaways From Bruins’ Loss To Blue Jackets

The Bruins fell short against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening, but head coach Bruce Cassidy had both positive and negative takeaways from the team’s effort.

After going down 5-1, the Bruins scored three unanswered goals in the second period before falling to Columbus 7-4 at Nationwide Arena. But Cassidy said the team’s power play, which has scored 58 goals so far this season, didn’t execute the way they needed.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images