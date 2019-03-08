Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Starts Quality Defensive Zone Breakout Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins got a nice, clean breakout from their defensive zone Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

Brandon Carlo stayed poised and helped move the puck out of the zone after a dump-in to the corner by the Panthers. Brad Marchand then came down the wall to give Torey Krug an outlet for a breakout pass.

The B’s were sound defensively throughout the first and did a great job at moving the puck out of the defensive zone. To see Andy Brickley’s breakdown of the breakout Carlo kicked off, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports