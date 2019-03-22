Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Explains Connor Clifton’s Extended Ice Time Vs. Devils

If you checked the scoresheet after the first period, you might be surprised to see Connor Clifton leading the defensemen in ice time.

The Boston Bruins blueliner logged 18:50 total time on ice in Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy explained his decision to utilize the young d-man, saying he doesn’t want to wear any of his players out “unnecessarily” because there’s still plenty of hockey left to play.

