Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara Dedicates 200th NHL Goal To His Father

Zdeno Chara added to his legendary career Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins captain scored his 200th career NHL goal in the Bruins’ 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. Chara is just the 22nd defenseman in NHL history to score at least 200 goals.

After the game, the 42-year-old dedicated his historic goal to his father.

“I’d like to dedicate this goal to my dad,” Chara said. “He brought me to hockey and was always very supportive, always teaching what to do, how to train.”

