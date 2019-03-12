Bruins’ Chris Wagner Scores 11th Goal Of Season In Win Over Senators

Chris Wagner has proven to be a pretty solid offseason acquisition.

The Walpole, Mass., native joined the Boston Bruins prior to the current campaign, and he’s now in the midst of a career season.

Skating as part of what’s been an incredibly important fourth line for the Bruins, Wagner has 11 goals — the 11th of which came in the B’s thrilling win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. After Torey Krug threw a shot to the net from the point, Wagner got a stick on the puck and redirected it past Sens goalie Craig Anderson.

Wagner’s goal was the Awaken 180 Moment of the Week. To see it, check out the “Bruins Pregame Shootout” video above, presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

