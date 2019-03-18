Bruins Injuries: Four Players Resume Skating, David Pastrnak Practices

The Boston Bruins have been the walking wounded for the last few weeks, but they’re getting closer to full strength.
Forward Marcus Johansson (lung contusion) and defensemen Matt Grzelcyk (arm,) Torey Krug (concussion) and Kevan Miller (upper body) all have missed time with various ailments. But all four players resumed skating Monday morning, raising hope that Boston will be fully healthy in time for the playoffs.
Here are some updates from the Bruins:
David Pastrnak appears to be nearing a return, as well.
The star winger has been out since early February after having surgery performed on his thumb, but returned to practice Saturday morning. Pastrnak also practiced Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.
The Bruins haven’t officially announced whether Pastrnak will play Tuesday in New York, but the practice lines suggest a return for the team’s leading goal-scorer.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP