Bruins Injuries: Here’s Latest On Torey Krug, Marcus Johansson, Others

The Boston Bruins continue getting healthier, and that’s something that probably strikes a little fear in opponents.

David Pastrnak returned Tuesday from a 16-game absence, while Jake DeBrusk resumed playing last week.

And now, most everyone else is nearing a return to action.

After Wednesday’s practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that defenseman Torey Krug (concussion) would skate Thursday morning, while fellow blueliners Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body), as well as winger Marcus Johansson (lung contusion), would join the team in Florida to skate in practice.

Here’s Cassidy’s full comments.

🎥#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gives an update on the injured players and discusses @connorcliff28's strong play since his recall: pic.twitter.com/v4uZ1X6RJg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2019

Seldom have the Bruins been a fully-healthy team this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from being one of the NHL’s top squads. And with the playoffs right around the corner, Boston is on the mend at the perfect time.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images