Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson Practices, Could Play Vs. Lightning

Marcus Johansson is nearing a return.

The Boston Bruins winger has missed his team’s last nine games after suffering a lung contusion against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 5. But Johansson returned to practice Sunday, and has a chance to play Monday night when they Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s Johansson skating at practice:

And here he is discussing his recovery process, as well as his looming return:

🎥 Marcus Johansson meets with the media in Tampa to discuss his return to practice after missing the last nine games with a lung contusion: pic.twitter.com/clBq7xdzQD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2019

Johansson isn’t the only banged-up Bruin eying a return before the postseason.

Here are multiple updates:

Kevan Miller and Matt Grzelcyk have joined the group as practice winds down. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2019

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Marcus Johansson is “closer” and will be a game-time decision tomorrow vs. Tampa. Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk, and Kevan Miller will not play. Chris Wagner had a maintenance day, “assume he’ll play tomorrow.” — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 24, 2019

One Bruin looking at an extended absence is forward Sean Kuraly, who is expected to miss approximately four weeks after undergoing surgery for a hand fracture. Kuraly suffered the injury while blocking a shot Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images