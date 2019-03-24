Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson Practices, Could Play Vs. Lightning

Marcus Johansson is nearing a return.
The Boston Bruins winger has missed his team’s last nine games after suffering a lung contusion against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 5. But Johansson returned to practice Sunday, and has a chance to play Monday night when they Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Here’s Johansson skating at practice:
And here he is discussing his recovery process, as well as his looming return:
Johansson isn’t the only banged-up Bruin eying a return before the postseason.
Here are multiple updates:
One Bruin looking at an extended absence is forward Sean Kuraly, who is expected to miss approximately four weeks after undergoing surgery for a hand fracture. Kuraly suffered the injury while blocking a shot Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
