Bruins Injuries: Some Good And Bad News On Boston’s Ailing Defensemen

The Boston Bruins are getting closer to full strength, but they’ll still be banged up when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin in a couple weeks.

In particular, Boston’s blue line is worth monitoring as the postseason approaches.

Defensemen Torey Krug (concussion) Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) all have missed time over the past few weeks with various ailments. The team’s D-core got even thinner Monday when John Moore went down with an upper body injury during the Bruins’ 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. And then there’s forwards Marcus Johansson, who’s been out since March 5 with a lung contusion, and Sean Kuraly, who will miss approximately four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a hand fracture.

The Bruins practiced Wednesday morning ahead of their game against the New York Rangers. The session offered mostly good news, though there was some bad, as well.

Moore is week-to-week his upper-body injury, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced. However, Krug and Johansson are expected to play Wednesday night at TD Garden, while Miller and Grzelcyk likely aren’t far behind.

Here’s everything you need to know:

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy Johansson and Krug “both felt good this morning”, likely will play tonight. Grzelcyk and Miller will have contact on Friday, “are probable for the weekend.” John Moore is week-to-week with an upper body injury. Halak will start tonight. pic.twitter.com/SXdUe9LxPA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 27, 2019

.@Matt_Grzelcyk5 and Kevan Miller are full participants in today’s practice wearing non-contact jerseys. pic.twitter.com/z30Nd7BwI6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 27, 2019

Cassidy offered no update on Kuraly, who is looking at an extended absence.

The Bruins have six games left on their regular-season schedule before the playoffs begin. Boston currently holds a five-point edge over the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division. Whoever finishes higher in the standings will have home-ice advantage in an almost guaranteed first-round matchup.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images