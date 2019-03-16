Bruins Injury Updates: David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk Return To Practice

The banged-up Boston Bruins are getting closer to full strength.

Boston has endured the absences of multiple important players — David Pastrnak (thumb), Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and Marcus Johansson (lung contusion), most notably — over the last few weeks. But ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden, Bruins fans got some some much-needed good news on the team’s injured stars.

The headlines are DeBrusk and Pastrnak, both of whom returned to practice Saturday morning.

Here’s a slew of updates, courtesy of Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

Torey Krug is in concussion protocol. Kevan Miller is feeling better, but not ready to skate yet. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 16, 2019

🎥#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discusses David Pastrnak's recovery and improving play against the Blue Jackets: pic.twitter.com/1aaGbbd5My — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 16, 2019

Here are clips of Pastrnak and DeBrusk practicing at Warrior Ice Arena:

As much as Cassidy surely wants a fully healthy roster in time for the playoffs, the returns of players will make for some tough decisions come playoff time.

