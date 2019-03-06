Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Sebastian Aho From Getting Hat Trick

Sebastian Aho nearly netted a hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes, but Jaroslav Halak had other plans.

The Carolina center accounted for two goals and was going for his third before the Bruins goalie denied him at the doorstep in Boston’s eventual 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was a timely stop that helped the B’s extend their point streak to 17 games. To see Halak in action, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images