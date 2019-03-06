Save of the Game

Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Sebastian Aho From Getting Hat Trick

by on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 10:06PM

Sebastian Aho nearly netted a hat trick for the Carolina Hurricanes, but Jaroslav Halak had other plans.

The Carolina center accounted for two goals and was going for his third before the Bruins goalie denied him at the doorstep in Boston’s eventual 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was a timely stop that helped the B’s extend their point streak to 17 games. To see Halak in action, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties