Bruins’ Noel Acciari Absolutely Pummels Panthers’ MacKenzie Weegar

Remember all that clamoring earlier in the season about the Boston Bruins needing an enforcer?

Ha.

The Bruins on Saturday recorded their league-leading 25th fighting major thanks to Noel Acciari.

In the second period of the B’s tilt with the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, Acciari dropped the gloves with Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar right off a draw.

Weegar, who checks in at 6-feet, 200 pounds, had very little chance against the 5-10, 205-pound Acciari. The Bruins forward just feasted on Weegar before wrestling him to the ground.

You can watch the bout here.

Acciari and Weegar actually have fought before, dropping the gloves on March 31, 2018.

Both players were handed fighting majors, but neither were given any further discipline. It was Acciari’s second fight of the season and Weegar’s third.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images