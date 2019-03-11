Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Issues Injury Update On Matt Grzelcyk

The Boston Bruins may have dodged a bullet with one of their players.

During the second period of Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night at PPG Paints Arena, Matt Grzelcyk’s right arm got clipped by Patrick Hornqvist while he was battling for a puck against the boards. Grzelcyk’s fell to the ice in visible pain and skated off the ice and down the tunnel with the team trainer. He did not return.

The B’s already are shorthanded with David Pastrnak (thumb), Jake DeBrusk (lower-body), Kevan Miller (upper-body) and Marcus Johansson (lung contusion) all sidelined. While some are close to a return, Boston can ill-afford to go down anymore players, especially with the postseason on the horizon.

But luckily, head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an optimistic update on his defenseman after the game.

Bruce Cassidy on Matt Grzelcyk: “X-rays were negative, may have dodged a bullet.” But team will know more tomorrow about severity of injury. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2019

No fracture for Grzelcyk, but some damage to right forearm and/or elbow. Extent, severity unknown. Kampfer all but assured to play Tues vs. CBJ. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) March 11, 2019

While Grzelcyk’s not out of the woods just yet, it’s certainly reassuring his arm isn’t broken.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Penguins game:

— It’s been 49 days and 19 games since the Boston Bruins lost in regulation.

The last loss came Jan. 19 against the New York Rangers.

— Even though Boston’s point streak is over, Tuukka Rask still is riding his own 19-game point streak. The goalie, who given a rest Sunday, has gone 16-0-3 during that stretch.

The B’s also have a 10-game winning streak at TD Garden.

— David Krejci scored in his fourth consecutive game. He now has five points (four goals, one assist) in his last four contests.

— Lee Stempniak was yanked from Krejci’s second line after generating just one shot between him and Joakim Nordstrom.

It’s been a struggle for Boston to find a dependable replacement while DeBrusk nurses his injury.

— The B’s are four points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images