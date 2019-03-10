Bruins Notes: Chris Wagner Continues To Be Key Part Of Boston’s Success

BOSTON — It’s probably safe to say Chris Wagner exceeded whatever expectations were laid out for him prior to this season.

The Walpole, Mass., native was an under-the-radar signing by the Boston Bruins when free agency opened last July. A career fourth-line grinder who was coming off a season in which he was third in the NHL in hits, his blue-collar style of play and local roots made him a perfect match for hockey purists that love a local boy who plays with grit.

But as the Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday, extending their point streak to 19 games, it again was apparent how prudent (and exceptional, really) of a signing Wagner was. Furthermore, it showed yet again he can be more than just a guy who throws his body around.

Trailing 2-1 in the third period, Wagner stationed himself just above the crease. Torey Krug skated across the point and threw a shot to the net. Wagner, who was being worked over by an absolute behemoth in Ben Harpur, managed to get a sliver of stick on the puck, slowing and redirecting it past Sens goalie Craig Anderson to tie the game.

It was the 11th goal of the year for a guy who never had scored more than seven in an entire season.

The fourth line, often consisting of some combination of Wagner, Sean Kuraly, Noel Acciari and Joakim Nordstrom, has been among the biggest keys to Boston’s success, and the impact Wagner has had on his team as a whole isn’t lost on anybody.

“Obviously he’s working hard,” David Krejci said following the win. “Games, practices, it’s fun to read his Twitter too. Obviously, we’re real happy for each other here. Hometown kid, so I’m sure it’s a great feeling.”

Said Brad Marchand: “The way he’s dancing out there right now, it’s a lot of fun to watch. He’s playing very, very good hockey right now. He’s hard on the puck, he gets to the net, he’s making good plays, he’s dangling everybody.”

Wagner quickly became a fan favorite in Boston, and that’s a title he’s certainly earned.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Senators-Bruins game:

— Tuukka Rask has been a rock during the Bruins’ current run, and he has a 19-game personal point streak of his own to show for it. In that stretch, Rask is 16-0-3 and has a .929 save percentage as well as a 1.94 goals against average. In Saturday’s win, Rask turned away 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

Although it was a bumpy start to the season for the B’s netminder, he’s been in tremendous form for months now. Given the Bruins are more than able to lean on Jaroslav Halak whenever they need, it’s not unreasonable to believe Rask might be able to ride this wave for a little while.

— John Moore played in his 500th career NHL game Saturday.

— Krug’s helper on Wagner’s goal marked the defenseman’s 283rd career NHL point. He now shares the franchise record with Craig Janney for most points by an American-born Bruin.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images