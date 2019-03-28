Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Gets Into Scuffle With Lias Andersson

BOSTON — Bruins fans saw a different side of Patrice Bergeron than they are used to on Wednesday after the Boston center got into a bit of a spat with New York Rangers’ Lias Andersson.

With just 1:31 left in the second period at TD Garden, Andersson appeared to throw an elbow at Bergeron in the corner of the Bruins’ defensive zone. That didn’t sit too well with Bergeron, who than engaged Andersson in what became a bit of a skirmish

Zdeno Chara didn’t take kindly to it either, which led to him and Brendan Lemieux shouting at each other.

This is Bergeron’s first fight since Feb. 2016 when he dropped gloves with Winnipeg Jets forward (and former Bruin) Blake Wheeler, according to HockeyFights.com.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images