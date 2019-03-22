Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Opens Scoring In First Period Against Devils

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring Thursday night in the first period of the Boston Bruins tilt against the New Jersey Devils.

The play gave Bergeron his 29th goal of the season, and was all started by Zdeno Chara. The captain passed the puck to himself off the boards, then slid it into the attacking zone. Once he dumped it in, David Pastrnak was able to grab the puck and find Bergeron open in front of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images