Bruins Play With Horses, Ride Dirt Bikes During Wild Off Day In Florida

The Boston Bruins enjoyed a nice, and eventful, day off Friday.

Following Thursday’s victory over the New Jersey Devils, the B’s hopped on a plane down to Florida, where they’ll play the Panthers on Saturday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

The Jacobs family, which owns the team and has property in Florida, hosted Bruins players and staff for a day out in the sun. That visit resulted in a bunch of fascinating photos and videos.

First, they got to play with horses.

The Jacobs family is hosting the team for an afternoon outing here in Florida. First stop: The Stables. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/kEN0Sz6fZ3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 22, 2019

Then, they rode dirt bikes.

Even head coach Bruce Cassidy hopped on a bike, which really is a sight to see.

Fans also were treated to this video of defenseman Steven Kampfer trying to save par, all in the typical golf course attire of jeans and a t-shirt.

All in all, seems like it was a pretty good day for the Bruins in the Sunshine State.

Not a bad afternoon in the Sunshine State. ☀️ Thank you to the Jacobs family for the hospitality. pic.twitter.com/E8c61V8jkY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via @NHLBruins on Twitter