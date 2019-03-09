Bruins Putting Up Some Impressive Numbers During 18-Game Point Streak

The Boston Bruins have been good lately, this much you know.

But what you may not know is just how impressive they’ve been from a numbers standpoint during their current run.

With their thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the B’s now have earned at least a point in eight straight games dating back to late January. In that time frame, they’ve been efficient on both ends of the ice, as well as on special teams.

