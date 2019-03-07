Bruins’ Sean Kuraly Eyeing Return From Concussion Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins at least got one positive update on the injury front Wednesday.

While it was announced that Marcus Johansson will be re-evaluated in a week with a lung contusion, Bruins winger Sean Kuraly looks primed to return from concussion protocol Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

The fourth-liner was knocked out of action last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning and missed two games, but said he is feeling better and looking forward to being back in the lineup.

To hear from Kuraly, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, brought to you by People’s United Bank.