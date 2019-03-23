Bruins Sign Zdeno Chara, 42, To One-Year, $2 Million Contract Extension

Zdeno Chara will anchor the Boston Bruins defense for at least another season.
The Bruins on Saturday announced a one-year, $2 million extension with the 42-year-old defenseman. Chara could earn an extra $1.75 million in performance bonuses.
Bruins Twitter reacted to the news with this appropriate tweet:
Chara is in the midst of his 13th season in Black and Gold. The towering Slovak has four goals and seven assists through 55 games.
Chara has played in a whopping 948 game with the Bruins, and 1,478 total games over the course of his likely Hall-of-Fame career.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP