Bruins Sign Zdeno Chara, 42, To One-Year, $2 Million Contract Extension

Zdeno Chara will anchor the Boston Bruins defense for at least another season.

The Bruins on Saturday announced a one-year, $2 million extension with the 42-year-old defenseman. Chara could earn an extra $1.75 million in performance bonuses.

Chara is in the midst of his 13th season in Black and Gold. The towering Slovak has four goals and seven assists through 55 games.

Chara has played in a whopping 948 game with the Bruins, and 1,478 total games over the course of his likely Hall-of-Fame career.

