Bruins’ Torey Krug Uses ‘Happy Gilmore’ Video To Roast Brad Marchand

Torey Krug and Brad Marchand continued their ongoing Twitter beef Thursday with help from “Happy Gilmore.”

The Bruins defenseman used a classic moment from “Happy Gilmore” to take one of his biggest shots yet at Marchand after his two-assist night in Boston’s 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

This is for taking shots at me while I was on the IR… more to come. Love you 👅 @Bmarch63 pic.twitter.com/yEN6XG7Y3e — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) March 28, 2019

This Twitter war between the two B’s stars began months ago and eventually made its way to Instagram. From attacks about height to this, Krug may have just one-upped Marchand in this little feud.

We can only imagine what Marchand is brewing up for his next attack on Krug.

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images