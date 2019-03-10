Bruins Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins are the hottest team in the NHL — bar none.

But they have their work cut out for them Sunday night if they want to extend their winning streak to seven games and point streak to 20 games.

The Bruins, a day after beating the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, will take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on the second night of a back-to-back. The Penguins are 8-3-2 in their last 13 games and are in control of the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot.

Boston, meanwhile, has the second best record in the NHL, despite enduring a rash of injuries.

Here’s how and when to watch Penguins vs. Bruins:

When: Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images