Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Point Streak Ends At 19 With 4-2 Loss Vs. Penguins

The streak officially is over.

The Boston Bruins found themselves in a two-goal hole early in the game and never could crawl out of it as they had so many times during their 19-game point streak. But the Pittsburgh Penguins were too much for the B’s in the 4-2 loss at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday night.

To make the loss harder, Boston also lost defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the second period with an upper-body injury. He did not return to the game.

David Krejci and John Moore had goals for the Bruins, while Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann (twice) and Jake Guentzel accounted for the Penguins’ tallies.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots, while Matt Murray turned away 38.

With the loss, the Bruins slipped to 42-18-9, while the Penguins climbed to 37-23-9.

Here’s how it all went down:

PENS GET TWO

It took Pittsburgh just 1:33 to get on the board and snag the first goal of the game. Bjugstad capitalized on some sloppy puck management from David Krejci and Lee Stempniak in the Bruins’ zone and Bjugstad poked the bouncing puck by Halak for the 1-0 lead.

And we already have points! Bjugstad gets the @penguins on the board early. Watch #BOSvsPIT here: https://t.co/JmSYhuXxJj pic.twitter.com/w4A43DUS7Z — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 10, 2019

The B’s killed off two penalties in the period, but it was while they were on the power play that got them down 2-0. Krejci turned the puck over at the blue line and McCann went on the breakaway and lit the lamp with 6:06 left in the opening 20 minutes.

Wait for the slowdown 🔥 Jared McCann puts the @penguins up 2-0! Stream the game → https://t.co/JmSYhuXxJj pic.twitter.com/LOQUZJsaSD — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 11, 2019

Pittsburgh outshot Boston 14-8.

KREJCI STAYS HOT

Boston got its first goal of the contest 4:32 into the middle frame when he found twine on the power play. The puck got to him after a strong net-front battle from Danton Heinen, who took a stick to the face in the process, before Krejci beat Murray to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 2-1.

David Krejci has the first four-game goal streak of his career.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IAfcctm40g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2019

Boston unfortunately found itself down another player when Grzelcyk’s right arm looked to get clipped into the boards by Patrick Hornqvist while he was battling for the puck. The defenseman clearly was in pain and went down the tunnel with the team trainer.

It didn’t get much better for the Bruins as Pittsburgh, once again, took a two-goal advantage while on the power play. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron struggled to complete a shorthanded rush and Sidney Crosby got the puck over to Jake Guentzel who beat Zdeno Chara to the net to put the Pens up 2-1.

Fun fact: @jakenbake20 has eight points (5G-3A) over his last five games. pic.twitter.com/y7Qd3S8yI2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 11, 2019

The B’s outshot Pittsburgh in the second, but couldn’t capitalize more than once.

PITTSBURGH SNAPS STREAK

Charlie McAvoy nearly brought Boston back within one with a one-timer, but Murray mad a great pad save to keep the lead at two.

Toe be or not toe be? That is the question. pic.twitter.com/DJdP6IYlbX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 11, 2019

The Pens had some nice chances to pull ahead and put the game away, but broken sticks and saves by Halak kept them at a two-goal edge.

Boston made it interesting with 1:01 left to play when Moore wristed the puck through traffic to bring the score to 3-2. But that’s all the team would be able to muster before McCann scored the empty-netter to all but end the Bruins’ 19-game point streak.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip Tuesday when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop from Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images